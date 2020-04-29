'Bride & Prejudice' Star Kareem Breaks the News He Won't Marry Kee Kee in Finale Exclusive Preview

✖

Kareem is breaking the news to his mother than he and Kee Kee won't be getting married after all even after the effort the couple put into proving everyone wrong about their relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive of Wednesday's Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love season finale, Kareem calls mom Tia with the news that the wedding is off.

Shocked at the news, she responds, "Are you serious? I mean, you know, I told you I got your back either way," but Kareem explains to her he feels like he's come as far as is possible for the couple at this time. "I've done all I could do, at this point," he says. "I've tried my hardest through this process, and life, just everything. Trying to hold this secret, trying to help with this divorce, trying to raise [Kee Kee's 6-year-old son] Jeffery. And I'm just feeling like I'm throwing my hands up, at this point."

The news hits Tia like "a ton of bricks," despite her prior concerns that her 23-year-old son wasn't "seasoned" enough to marry his 27-year-old girlfriend and become a stepfather to her son. In the end, she advises the heartbroken Kareem, "Be on with your life. You feel me?"

Kee Kee is feeling similarly put out about her relationship, telling the camera, "I joined this process hoping that... I was just hopeful that something would get better. But, it didn't work out that way. There's no way I could've expected this process to go this way. I didn't see any of it coming. ...The state of me and Kareem's relationship is I don't see how we could move forward. At all."

Kareem hypothesized of the end of his relationship with Kee Kee, "A lot of times, we run away from the things that stress us out. You know? But, we can't run from this." He ended with a message to his former fiancée: "I do wanna marry you Kee Kee, but do whatever you wanna do, at this point. Do whatever you wanna do, do whatever you gotta do. What imma do is imma stick on my decision that I wanna get married and from there, when you're ready, just let me know."

What will be next for Kareem and Kee Kee's? Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. For more on Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love from PopCulture, click here.