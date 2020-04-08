‘Bride & Prejudice’ Star Kareem Grilled on His Maturity by Kee Kee’s Mother in Exclusive Preview

Kareem has a long way to go when it comes to convincing Kee Kee’s mother, Marvaline, that he is mature enough to marry her daughter. In a PopCulture.com exclusive of Wednesday’s all-new Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love, the 23-year-old tries to prove he’s ready for marriage with the 27-year-old Kee Kee by taking his potential future mother-in-law on a “dream date,” but she’s still unsure if she can give her stamp of approval.

The couple of four years has struggled to get Marvaline’s approval due to her concerns about Kareem’s maturity, as Kee Kee is a mom to 6-year-old son named Jeffrey. While he has repeatedly assured Marvaline he is ready to be a father and a husband, she remains skeptical, telling the camera during their dinner, “I appreciate Kareem inviting me out, and I appreciate Kareem doing this for me, but I’m still gonna keep my eye on him, so…”

Kareem explains to Marvaline of his motivation for the dinner that night, “What I wanted to do, I wanted to show you how I treat Kee Kee. So, Pastor Cal, he had us pick our dream dates. And Kee Kee, she was like, ‘That’s my date.’ But she was like, ‘OK, I understand, I understand,’ but he said, ‘I want you to take your future mother-in-law.’”

Marvaline seems impressed at first, but sticks by her guns when Kareem asks her when she thinks the right time to get married would be. “It took me 11 years before I married their dad. You’re young,” she tells Kareem. But despite Kareem’s insistence that they have “old souls,” Marvaline calls the pair “too immature” to wed.

“OK, so I’m the type of man, I know what I want and I know what I need,” Kareem assures her. “And, me an Kee Kee, we’ve been together almost four years now, I think, and it’s weird with a man. We just know, and a lot of times, we know a little sooner than y’all do too, you know?”

That didn’t mean much to Marvaline: “He didn’t have an answer for me,” she says after the meal. “So, I’m going to wait for it. Thank you. I’m just now getting to know Kareem, and I like the part that I’m getting to know, but they need to slow it down, move a little slower. That’s just how I feel.”

Will Kareem be able to win over Kee Kee’s mom? Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., right after new episodes of Married at First Sight. For more on Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love from PopCulture, click here.