Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Break up in Over-the-Top ‘Teen Mom 2’ Split

Teen Mom 2 viewers were finally able to witness Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin‘s breakup firsthand when the episode aired Monday night. Viewers learned that friction flared between the two upon DeJesus’ visit to Marroquin in Delaware.

Marroquin tried to pressure DeJesus into quite a few things, like moving to Delaware and advising her not to post on social media about her upcoming plastic surgery (after he had half-heartedly proposed to her, of course). Needless to say, they were through as a couple once the trip ended.

“I felt controlled,” DeJesus said. “I felt like he was trying to manipulate me in a situation I didn’t want to be in.”

Viewers learned that DeJesus wasn’t totally innocent in the breakup once her ex got involved. Marroquin was supposed to take care of DeJesus and her friend after they emerged from their plastic surgery, but instead DeJesus turned to her ex, Dre, for help.

“Javi’s going to be butthurt when he sees who’s taking care of us,” she said to her friend.

Even before the split was official, Marroquin turned to his own ex, castmate Kailyn Lowry, and told her he planned on breaking up with DeJesus.

“You’re always right,” he told his ex-wife, to whom he was married for almost three years before divorcing in 2016.

Marroquin even appeared on Lowry’s podcast to discuss his relationship and split with DeJesus, saying that there were a lot of things he would have done differently with DeJesus if he could do it all over again.

“My new relationship should not be mixed with a past relationship,” Marroquin said. “I’m trying to learn from my mistakes.” The two discussed the breakup with Lowry getting in a few jabs at DeJesus.

Lowry also weighed in on the situation during Monday’s episode, saying she wasn’t “surprised in the slightest” about the breakup. “People have this crazy perception of me that I’m this insane ex-wife and bitter baby mama, but really I just know Javi so f—ing well that I knew this was never gonna work out.”

DeJesus didn’t appreciate Lowry’s light smack talking and took to Twitter, retweeting a the clip of Lowry and writing, “B— u are a crazy ex wife / baby momma lol.”

Fans called DeJesus out for starting drama again, when it’s clear Marroquin has moved on from the relationship; he’s expecting another baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

