‘RHOC’ Season 14 Trailer Reveals Vicki Gunvalson Will Only Appear in Friend Role

The Real Housewives of Orange County are back, and for the first time ever, Vicki Gunvalson has given up her orange. The “OG of the OC” has been downgraded to a friend of the Housewives heading into Season 14, but still manages to have beef with Kelly Dodd in the first trailer Bravo released of the season Monday.

In addition to Dodd, returning this season are Housewives Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, joined by newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Rumors that Gunvalson’s role on the show would be diminished this season, despite her recent engagement to beau Steve Lodge, have been swirling for months, with a source telling Us Weekly in May, “Last week, the RHOC cast shot their official photos for the next season. Vicki was not included in the group cast photos and they shot multiple options.”

While Gunvalson will be popping in and out of the season in her lesser role, the trailer promises there will be plenty of drama, including that stemming from last season’s reunion feud involving Dodd, in which the Coto Insurance businesswoman accused her of using cocaine.

“I don’t do cocaine, and I’m not a f—ing whore,” Dodd yells in the trailer after calling Gunvalson a “f—ing con woman crook.”

On a lighter note, Beador appears to be getting her groove back after divorcing ex David Beador and dropping 40 lbs., making out with a number of men during the trailer.

“I love to kiss!” she shouts.

There will also be more emotional moments for the cast, including Kirschenheiter’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“It just hurts. It’s so unfair,” Kirschenheiter cries to Beador, who reassures her, “I’ll be there for you.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

