‘Botched’ Patient Jordan James Parke Dead at 34 After Possible Procedure, Arrests Made

Jordan James Parke, a former Botched patient who called himself the “Lip King,” has died. He was 34.

The British influencer, who claimed he had spent more than $150,000 on plastic surgery in the hopes of looking more like his idol, Kim Kardashian, died on Feb. 18, after possibly undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

E!/Botched/YouTube

The Metropolitan Police in London were called to the Canary Wharf area on reports of an unconscious man on Feb. 18, where they found Parke, who was declared dead at the scene.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 34-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene,” officials said in a statement to ITV. “His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing. However, officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death.”

Play video

After the initial investigation, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested two days after Parke’s death on suspicion of manslaughter, police said, but they have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Parke’s sister, Sharnelle, mourned the loss of her brother on Instagram Sunday, writing that her family is “numb, shocked and heartbroken” over his death. “I simply have no words to even comprehend this …This is going to be the hardest post I will ever have to write,” she wrote. “We as a family are numb, shocked and heartbroken.”

While Sharnelle anticipated “some unkind messages” following the death of her brother, she pleaded that “if you knew Jordan you will know that none of what will be posted is true and please keep him in your heart!”

“Jordan I have no words to explain the sadness and heartbreak that we are feeling you were our bestfriend … our WHOLE WORLD … our everything!” she continued. “we love you more than anything in the world!! There are simply no words to express how grateful that we had you in our lives. The world feels so empty without you …. And I don’t know how we are going to carry on.”

Prior to Parke’s death, the influencer appeared on two episodes of E!’s Botched — one which concentrated on his lip filler and one that addressed his liposuction and nose.

In 2024, Parke was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Alice Webb died at 33 following a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift done at a Gloucester clinic run by Parke and Jemma Pawlyszyn, per Daily Mail. He was ultimately not charged.