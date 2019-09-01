Bonnie Chapman Reveals Identity of Mystery Woman Spotted With Father Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman

Bonnie Chapman is coming out in her father Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s defense after reports surfaced of him being seen with another woman only two months after her mother, Beth Chapman‘s death. The reality television personality took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a report that her father had been seen with a “female companion” during an appearance at Bubba Fest.

Photos of the Dog’s Most Wanted star and the brunette posted earlier this week showed the pair walking side by side and smiling outside the Tennessean Luxury Hotel and Residences on Sunday, August 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An eyewitness who spoke with the Mirror said: “They were walking very close together and seemed to know each other pretty well.”

“To me, it looked like they were together, I mean who wouldn’t want to be with Dog the Bounty Hunter?” they added.

Bonnie Chapman took to social media to clarify the photos, sharing a screengrab of the outlet’s story. She wrote on the photo: “This is Brooke our [Production Assistant].”

She later returned to her Stories to share a screenshot of a Facebook post seemingly from Brooke’s Facebook page in which she was seen posing with other members of the Chapman family. She covered up Brooke’s full name to protect her privacy.

“Let my father live in peace and do his job. Brooke has been with us for 9 years,” Bonnie wrote along with the screen grab.

The Mirror story also included a statement from a Chapman family rep, who also identified the woman as Brooke.

“The woman in the photo is named Brooke. She has worked with Dog, Beth, and their family for years. She coordinated his appearance at the event in Tennessee last weekend,” they told the publication.

Dog has been making various public appearances in anticipation for the series premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted. The new show will feature Dog and his wife, the late Beth Chapman, working to get some of the nation’s most wanted criminals behind bars. The show will also chronicle Beth’s battle with throat and lung cancer and the final months of her life.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement announcing in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.