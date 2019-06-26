Bonnie Chapman Remembers Late Mom Beth in Heartbreaking Tweet

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, mourned the loss of her mother Wednesday following Beth’s death at the age of 51. The 20-year-old retweeted her father’s announcement of Beth’s passing and wrote, “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

In his tweet, Dog wrote that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star “hiked the stairway to heaven.”

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Late Tuesday night, Bonnie shared a photo of her hand holding Beth’s hand while Beth laid in her hospital bed.

“Love you,” Bonnie captioned the image on Twitter. On Instagram, she gave a more lengthy caption, writing, “So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much.”

The Instagram post also included several other photos of Beth, including a few old throwbacks of fun memories between the mother and daughter. In one, Bonnie and Beth smile at Bonnie’s high school graduation, covered in Hawaiian lei necklaces.

Beth died Wednesday after her battle with cancer, which had returned in 2018 after doctors initially declared her cancer-free after removing a mass from her throat in 2017. She was hospitalized in April after having trouble breathing but sent home after receiving treatment. On Saturday, she was placed into a medically-induced coma at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after a “choking incident” at home.

On Mother’s Day, the reality TV personality announced during a speech at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments and that she had placed her full faith in God.

