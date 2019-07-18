Bonnie Chapman Admits It ‘Hurts’ That Mother Beth Passed Away ‘So Soon’

Bonnie Chapman recently opened up and admitted that it “hurts” that her mother Beth passed away “so soon.” During a Q&A with followers on her Instagram Stories thread, Chapman was asked, about how she’s doing since her mom’s death last month.

She replied, “I’m good, really. My therapist prepared me for all of this, it hurts that it happened so soon but I was able to take advantage of the moments I had with her. I try not to regret much with her, and I only regret not talking to her the day before.”

Someone else asked a similar questions, and Chapman responded, “I’m OK. Just remembering that cancer can no longer hurt her. She’s no longer in pain and finally feels normal again. I do miss her like crazy.”

As Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are aware, Beth passed away in June, after a long fight with throat Cancer.

Chapman previously spoke about her mother during a large public memorial that was held in their family’s home state of Colorado. During her speech, she told the audience of mourning friends, family, and fans that she “lost my rock,” but added that she was happy top see how many supported and loved her mother.

In a Twitter post shortly after Beth passed away, Chapman wrote: “I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go. I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

Chapman’s father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, has also been speaking about the late reality TV star, telling the audience at the Colorado memorial, “I cannot believe that she’s gone. This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream.”

“She will never be dead to me. She is in another place,” he added, then sharing that Dog’s Most Wanted will continue as planned, and that it will be in her memory. “I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’ “

Beth was only 51 years old at the time of her death.