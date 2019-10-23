Blake Shelton Leaves ‘The Voice’ Fans in Tears After Making This Move

On Tueday’s episode of The Voice, team coach Blake Shelton made a move so compassionate that it left fans in tears. During the fourth night of battle rounds, 31-year-old contestant Jessee Lawrence performed The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” against teammate Rose Short. Both contestants are on Gwen Stefani‘s team, and unfortunately, it looked like Lawrence — who was raised in group homes and was very recently — was going to be sent home after losing to Short. Stefani then hit the button to “save” Lawrence, only to have Shelton — her boyfriend — attempt to “steal” him soon after. Seeing the move, series host Carson Daly joked, “Blake wants to sleep alone tonight!”

Shelton then addressed Lawrence by sayaing, “I’m not going to make a pitch for you, because that’s the coach for you.” He then added, “I wanted to show you how much respect I have for you, and how much you deserve to be on this show, dude.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stefani and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson began to tear up as Shelton spoke, with Stefani eventually saying, “Jessie, I just think you deserve to be here, you worked really hard. But it’s not just your voice. It’s you. And I can’t wait to share you with America.” Jessie excitedly replied, “I’m gonna stay with the queen, girl!“

I can’t tell u how HAPPY I am right now!! Yay Rose and Jessie!! gx 😘😘 #TeamGwen #VoiceBattles — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 23, 2019

Many fans of the show have been commenting on the emotional voice battle between Lawrence and Short, with one tweeting, “I was in tears! I absolutely love Rose & Jessie! So talented & so sweet. Two beautiful people.”

“When everyone began to cry I cried too like we’re all sensitive and emotional but that performance deserved all of our tears they both are so talented,” another person shared.

“The Voice is not just a TV show. You showcase real people, with real feelings,” someone else offered. “All are very talented but most importantly the love and emotion is real. You bring that out not only in the contestants but in the viewers as well. I thank you for this!”

“Kudos for making this a heartwarming season, kudos to all the singers no matter the outcome – relish in your talent & carryon! Many of us know how hard it is & that the world needs voices to be uplifted -Not just as Artists but as Artivists -performing together not against,” one last fan added.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: NBC