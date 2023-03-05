Blake Shelton Hits 'The Voice' Buzzer for Final Time in Season 23 Preview

The time is growing short for Blake Shelton and his tenure on The Voice. The country superstar and Voice coach since the show's inception will end his time in the spinning chair with the upcoming season 23.

In a special preview of the upcoming season premiering on Monday, Shelton completes his roster of 10 singers through the Blind Auditions of the show and marks the occasion in boastful fashion. "I'm never pushing that again!" Shelton says in the clip. "For the last time, my team is full!"

He wasn't finished, though, and marked his final button by declaring himself the king. "I want everybody here to know," he says. "That there's only one king of The Voice."

It seems like a special moment on the show and in the preview clip, but it felt special for those in attendance and on the coach's panel. "I think the thing I enjoyed most this season particularly was in the Blinds was getting to be there when Blake hit his button for the last time," Kelly Clarkson says about the moment.

As for why Shelton has chosen now to make his exit from The Voice, he spoke to Today back on Feb. 27 about his motivations. The surprising bit is how COVID-19 actually was a motivation to stay on the show, not leave.

"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," Shelton said. "And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."

For his final season, Clarkson is the only returning coach to sit in competition with Shelton. One Direction alum Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joined the show between seasons, making their debut in the premiere.

Once Shelton wraps up the season, he'll have plenty of time to enjoy his time with fellow The Voice alum and wife Gwen Stefani. The Voice premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC, airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 and 9 p.m. respectively.