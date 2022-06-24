'Black Ink Crew New York' Star Removed From Series After Dog Abuse Video Resurfaces and Fans React

Black In Crew is short a star. After a video surfaced of tattoo shop owner Ceasar Emanuel throwing a chair at a dog surfaced online, VH1 has announced they are ending their longstanding relationship with the reality star. The show debuted in 2013 and followed Emanuel and his employees at his Harlem ink shop. Since then, he's opened studios in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston. The show is currently in it's 10th season. But moving forward, Emanuel will no longer be part of the franchise or network. A VH1 spokesperson said, "We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season." the statement was shared across social media platforms. VH1 is also expected to address the situation in some form during the show, Deadline reports.

Emanuel's attorney, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that the video was not new. "There is no police involvement," Mosley said. "It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID." The video began circulating on Wednesday, June 22. In the video, Emanuel appears to beat and abuse dogs. Some online outrage ensued. His co-star Donna Lombardi reposted the clip online and captioned it, "I don't even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset."

She called on the network to take action. "I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are."

Social media users' reactions are mixed. Some say he deserves it, others are calling hypocrisy over the swift action over a person allegedly abusing an animal versus other major offenses not given the same punishment.