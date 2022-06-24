'Black Ink Crew New York' Star Removed From Series After Dog Abuse Video Resurfaces and Fans React
Black In Crew is short a star. After a video surfaced of tattoo shop owner Ceasar Emanuel throwing a chair at a dog surfaced online, VH1 has announced they are ending their longstanding relationship with the reality star. The show debuted in 2013 and followed Emanuel and his employees at his Harlem ink shop. Since then, he's opened studios in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston. The show is currently in it's 10th season. But moving forward, Emanuel will no longer be part of the franchise or network. A VH1 spokesperson said, "We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season." the statement was shared across social media platforms. VH1 is also expected to address the situation in some form during the show, Deadline reports.
Emanuel's attorney, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that the video was not new. "There is no police involvement," Mosley said. "It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID." The video began circulating on Wednesday, June 22. In the video, Emanuel appears to beat and abuse dogs. Some online outrage ensued. His co-star Donna Lombardi reposted the clip online and captioned it, "I don't even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset."
She called on the network to take action. "I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are."
Social media users' reactions are mixed. Some say he deserves it, others are calling hypocrisy over the swift action over a person allegedly abusing an animal versus other major offenses not given the same punishment.
A double standard
So Ceasar allegedly beats his daughter naked in the shower and not a peep from VH1 or Viacom but he beats a dog and Black Ink Crew is promptly cancelled the next day. Oh ok— Shaunte (@JustShauny) June 23, 2022
While any form of abuse is wrong, some say his punishment seems a bit extreme. Especially when other VH1 stars have been accused of crimes like murder, child abuse, domestic abuse, and others.
Pure disgusting
i’m not sharing the video, but Ceaser from black ink is a sick FUCK for what he did to that puppy. Shit made me physically ill. WHO THE FUCK HITS A PUPPY WITH A CHAIR????????— free jeffery lamar williams (@marijanesfx) June 22, 2022
The video was sickening to many who watched. Abusing a puppy for many is pure evil, and unprovoked.
Do human lives matter?
This situation with Ceasar from Black Ink only proves that we still go harder for Dogs than actual people. SMH.— PaprikaMonique🔪 (@MoniquePaprika) June 23, 2022
For many, Emanuel's punishment only validates some people's belief that they feel others value animal life over human life. VH1 has yet to respond to the crictism.
Don't watch
did anyone else see that video of Ceaser from Black Ink abusing the dog.. he deserves jail time— Mrs. Jones 🇭🇹 (@maaaaaahz) June 22, 2022
Others are telling people that if they choose to watch the video, to proceed with caution. It's a memory that will be embedded in viewers' minds forever.
Abuse is abuse
That video of Ceasar from Black Ink Crew abusing his dog was absolutely disgusting. I’m glad I believed his daughter when she accused him of abusing her. No child needs to make up lies like that!— Bella Goth (@HotCommieGal) June 22, 2022
Emanuel's daughter came out with her own abuse allegations about her father. Some social media users feel this new video is proof that his daughter was telling the truth.
Where there's smoke, there's fire
Don't watch that video of ceasar from black ink abusing his dog. So sad. Shows need to be cancelled especially after him abusing his daughter last year too— I Make Clothes (@_ShelbyTyler_) June 23, 2022
Emanuel's daughter made her claims before the dog video was released. Now, people are correlating the two.