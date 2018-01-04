Blac Chyna Rocks New ‘Sweet Like Candy’ Hair

Blac Chyna is certainly one to keep fans on their toes and change things up, and she’s done it again with a new “Sweet like Candy” hairstyle.

In newly posted photos to her Instagram account, Chyna can be seen having shed the the straight blonde ‘do that she’s been spotted with most frequently lately, and traded it on for a soft-pink, wavy look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s also donning a short maroon dress and matching strapped heels, as she poses for the camera in her kitchen.

Chyna recently posted an advertisement video on her Instagram for a new waistline product.

In a caption on the video, Chyna explained that the product being featured is the High Waist Sauna Leggings Plus, which is a waist trimmer belt made by Instacurve.

She called the product, “the real deal,” and also said that the belt is very “comfy” and that she loves it.

For some unexplained reason, though, the mother-of-two turned off the comments on the post, so her followers aren’t able to ask questions or give feedback.

However, the Instacurve Instagram page also shared the video and they do appear to have the comments turned on for the post.