Blac Chyna Reportedly Getting Her Own Reality TV Show

Blac Chyna hopes to head back to reality TV in the coming year — without Rob Kardashian or his family of “media predators,” a source told Radar Online.

The insider said the former Rob & Chyna personality will begin filming her own show in the new year, despite Kardashian leader Kris Jenner’s scheme to crush her original series after seven episodes.

According to the source, “major networks are interested” and Chyna will be earning six figures for the show.

But one major network reportedly will not consider airing the series. E! will reportedly not host the show because “Kris [Jenner] won’t let them have it.”

“She forced them to end Rob & Chyna and she won’t let them have her new show, even though the ratings would be huge and she made them money before,” the source claimed.

When Rob & Chyna premiered in September 2016, it opened to more than two million viewers in the United States, making it a strong ratings play for the network.

Still, Chyna and the source allege that Jenner sabotaged the original show and would make it impossible to star in another E! series. This decision also affects son Rob’s plans, as the insider said he wants to be involved in Chyna’s upcoming show.

“Kris won’t let Rob do anything with Chyna, and he really wants to. There is no way Rob can be on it unless it is on E! and Kris won’t let it be on E!.”

E! initially renewed the former couple’s reality show for a second season, ordering eight more episodes in December 2016. But in July 2017, the network confirmed the series had been put on hold and it was not on their current schedule.

Despite network scuffles, Chyna is reportedly focused on the show and will open up her personal life as a single, working mom for the series.

“Chyna has a lot of boyfriends and she is going to show her life for the show. Dates, work, being a mom. All of it,” the source said.

Also present would be the reality personality’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob. The couple led a Rob & Chyna Baby Special on E! leading up to the birth of their daughter in December 2016.

“Chyna’s daughter is definitely part of the show. She’s adorable. Who doesn’t want to watch her?” the source claimed.

Chyna’s new show would come on the heels of her lawsuit against seven members of the Kardashian family, one in which she claimed they blocked her from business opportunities, including the original reality show. The suit has since been dropped to include only Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

She is also pursuing legal action against Rob concerning a slew of offenses.