Blac Chyna Claims Kylie Jenner’s ‘Life of Kylie’ Money Should Be Hers

Blac Chyna is coming for Kylie Jenner‘s money.

Continuing her legal battle with the Kardashian family, Chyna is claiming that Life of Kylie took up the space left on E! network’s schedule once they decided not to produce a second season of her reality show with then beau Rob Kardashian, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She argues in the documents that “The money paid to Defendants for their services on Life of Kylie was acquired through the unlawful means of intentionally interfering with her contract for a second season of Rob & Chyna.”

Therefore, Chyna says the money should be hers as part of her larger legal battle against the Kardashian family, whom she claims sabotaged her with network executives to prevent Rob & Chyna from continuing.

It’s not clear how much Jenner made from her spin-off series, but being that the KarJenners just resigned with E! for another five seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in October for $150 million, or $30 million a season, the number is surely pretty impressive.

Jenner is also the wealthiest of her family members, with a $386 million cosmetics empire to her name and the highest value per social media post of her famous family.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has become the first to be valued over $1 million per social media post, according to D’Marie Analytics, with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian rounding out the top three.

The valuation, which spiked in early February following the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, makes her the highest valued influencer currently on social media, a title that she took away from Beyonce.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes, but the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said.

“Influencer valuations move up and down like the stock market, but Kylie is methodical about consistently generating aspirational content for her social audience, without jeopardizing authenticity. Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase. This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie,” he added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Blac Chyna