Prolific Voice Actor Dan Hennessey Dead at 82

Dan Hennessey, a prolific voice actor and director, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, according to TMZ. He was 82.

Hennessey is best known for voicing Braveheart Lion in the 1980s animated Care Bears series in addition to Chief Quimby in Inspector Gadget and Father Bear in Little Bear. He also served as the voice director for the 1990s X-Men animated TV series.

TMZ reports that Hennessey passed away at home in his sleep due to complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and daughters, Skye and Eden.

“We are so touched by all those letting us know how he impacted them through his craft, from stage to voice acting and direction. We are warmed by the fact that he provided comfort to a generation of kids around the world by giving voice to beloved animated characters like Braveheart Lion and [Father Bear], who were the personification of his kind and exuberant personality,” the family said in a statement.

They continued, “That his contributions to voice acting and contagious spirit live on in perpetuity is a unique gift to those who greatly mourn his loss. He truly was the bravest heart we knew.”

Hennessey voiced numerous characters throughout his career, including Chef Truffles in Babar, Roy “Bully” Koopa in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros., and Ruckus in X-Men: The Animated Series. Hennessey also made appearances in other animated shows including Beetlejuice, C.O.P.S., Dog City, My Pet Monster, Rescue Heroes, Ultraforce, Dinosaucers, Dog City, Mythic Warriors, The Raccoons, and The Adventures of Tintin, RoboCop, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and ALF: The Animated Series.

Hennessey and his legacy were mourned Adrian Hough, who voiced Nightcrawler in X-Men: The Animated Series. “This is very sad news. RIP to Dan Hennessey, the man who was such a huge part of not only my entry into the world of the Xmen, but of the whole Xmen animated series. We all mourn,” Hough wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after news of Hennessey’s passing broke.

In memory of Hennessey, his family is asking donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.