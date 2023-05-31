'Big Brother' Alum Tommy Bracco Announces Engagement

Tommy Bracco is engaged! The Big Brother and The Challenge alum, 32, popped the question to his boyfriend Joey Macil after nearly three years of dating, announcing the big news with a joyous joint post on Instagram Tuesday. "WERE ENGAGED!!!!" Bracco and Macli, 30, began their engagement announcement, which was accompanied by a gallery of photos from their romantic Memorial Day proposal.

Bracco surprised Macil at the Staten Island home they are planning on sharing together, filling the house with photos from their life together so far before he got down on one knee to ask him to marry him. "Yesterday was a dream come true!!" the couple wrote. "We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures and memories, standing on ground where we'll create new ones. We're still on cloud nine." Bracco also added on Twitter, "Engaged to the love of my life."

Bracco, who grew up in Staten Island, and Macil, who was raised in the Bronx, both celebrated their big news with friends and close Italian families. "The whole day was truly so special," they told PEOPLE of the revelry surrounding their engagement. "Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could've asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!"

Bracco and Macil first began dating in September 2020 and have since shared countless sweet moments from their relationship on social media, including Bracco surprising his future husband with a 30th birthday trip to Rome back in November. "Happy birthday to my best friend," Macli wrote in a message to Bracco on Instagram last August. "I'm so grateful for every new adventure, every Broadway show and every iced coffee. Thank you for being you. I love you beyond. #simplythebest." Bracco added in his own February 2022 Valentine's Day tribute, "Thanks for always going along with my craziness." Before stepping into the reality TV spotlight with Big Brother Season 21 and The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Bracco made a name for himself on Broadway, appearing in the original casts of musical adaptations of Newsies and Pretty Woman.