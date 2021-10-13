‘Big Brother’ Star Totals His Car in a Ditch After ‘Airborne’ Accident

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel are counting their blessings after the Big Brother contestant crashed his car near his Michigan home early in the morning while trying to avoid a deer that “came into the road.” Arroyo, 30, shared an image of his totaled car to his Instagram Story Tuesday, advising his followers to “be careful out there,” especially for those who “live near wildlife.”

“I ended up going into a ditch and going airborne,” he revealed, adding that while he suffered a “minor ankle injury and a sore neck,” he’ll be “good” after using crutches for a week. He didn’t go into any more specifics, but joked about the perks of having wife Franzel, a trained nurse, “right at home.”

Franzel, 29, later took to her Story to share more details of the accident, explaining that it happened around 4 a.m. when Arroyo “tried to go around [a deer] and ended up in a ditch.” The Big Brother Season 18 winner continued, “The car is totaled but we are just so grateful he is OK,” before similarly to her husband, advising her followers to watch out for wildlife and “hug your loved ones tight.”

“Life is unpredictable. Sometimes it takes something like this to remind ourselves just how fragile life is,” she wrote. Later, she took to her Story once again to tell off her followers giving unhelpful advice. “Already getting messages about how you’re not supposed to try and miss hitting the animal. We are aware of this,” the reality personality added, noting people have “no idea” what could have happened if Arroyo had hit the deer head-on.

Speaking for herself, Franzel continued, “I know this info but I always try to miss whatever it may be. It’s my instincts. How do you reprogram your instincts without practice. It’s also always unexpected. There’s no course to enroll me into to simulate a living creature is coming toward you now – hit it. I also wouldn’t take that course. But please don’t message me that. It’s not helpful. & thank you to those who are sending love.”

Franzel and Arroyo first met on Season 18 of the CBS reality show in 2016 and began dating a year later. In January, they announced they were expecting their first child and welcomed son Arrow on July 23, just four months after tying the knot in a small ceremony.