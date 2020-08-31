'Big Brother' Super Fan Sneaks a Message Into the House in Attempt to Ruin 2 All-Stars' Games

✖

The Big Brother 22 houseguests received an incredibly surprising message from the outside world on Sunday. As seen on the live feeds on Sunday evening, an anonymous individual was able to relay a message to the houseguests, who were relaxing in the backyard, by yelling, "Nicole [Franzel] and Cody [Calafiore] are playing everyone!" Shortly after the message was heard, the live feeds went down for several hours, leaving fans to speculate about how this message, courtesy of the "Wall Yeller," would influence the game. (Spoilers ahead regarding this week's Power of Veto ceremony.)

Several houseguests were outside at the time of this incident. On the live feeds, which showcase the contestants 24/7 as they go about their daily routines in the house, Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, and Kaysar Ridha could be seen sitting in the outside lounge area. Someone could then be heard relaying that aforementioned message about Nicole and Cody's games, which prompted reactions from Christmas, Memphis, and Kaysar. As for who this anonymous yeller was, Twitter user @BBRennyStan posted a message hours before this incident in which they noted that they had a bullhorn and that they were "ready and willing to ruin someone's game." They asked for suggestions on what they should yell to the houseguests, with Big Brother 8 winner "Evel Dick" Donato telling the user that they should say, "Nicole and Cody are playing you all!" Of course, that was indeed the message that the yeller relayed over to the houseguests.

Omfg you can hear the yeller so clearly "Nicole and Cody are playing everyone" #BB22 pic.twitter.com/Y2Dm44ptIl — Duke the Duck (@DukeTheBBDuck) August 31, 2020

Shortly after that exciting moment, the feeds cut and were down for several hours. When they did come back on, the houseguests did not appear to be chatting about this outside message. But, based on numerous events that occurred later that night, it seems as though the Wall Yeller's message did spark several players to kick their games into high gear. Earlier in the week, Head of Household Enzo Palumbo nominated Kevin Campbell and Kaysar for eviction. Kevin ended up winning the Power of Veto competition, which took place on Saturday. As a result, Enzo has to put up another houseguest in Kevin's place.

On Sunday night, Da'Vonne Rogers, Bayleigh Dayton, and Christmas all spoke with Enzo at various points and proposed that Dani Donato, who is closely aligned with Nicole and Cody, could be the new nominee. Ultimately, Enzo explained that he was hesitant to make such a big move on his HoH and subsequently shut down this backdoor plan. So, even though the Wall Yeller's message didn't have a concrete effect on the game just yet, it clearly made waves in the house. As a result, it seems as though Dani, Nicole, and Cody's games are now on everyone's radar.