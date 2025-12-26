‘Big Brother’ Star’s Family Says Their ‘Hearts Are Heavy’ in Health Update Following Cardiac Arrrests

Big Brother 27 star Mickey Lee’s family is giving a sad update on her health as she remains hospitalized following a series of cardiac arrests.

Appearing on Lee’s Instagram page on Christmas Day was a “loving request from Mickey’s family” asking for peace and quiet from those concerned about her health.

“Our hearts are heavy as we walk through a critical moment regarding Mickey,” the statement began. “We feel the love surrounding us and we are incredibly thankful.”

Mickey Lee.

“Right now, our family needs quiet, space, and uninterrupted time to focus on her care and on one another. We respectfully ask that calls, texts, and messages pause for now.”

“Your prayers mean more than words, and we will share updates when we are able. Thank you for honoring our need for privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Have a Merry Christmas,” the statement concluded.

The somber message comes three days after a message was posted on Lee’s Instagram page saying she was in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit. She apparently experienced cardiac arrests stemming from flu-related complications, the post said.

“She’s been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” the post reads. It also linked to a GoFundMe page fundraising for her medical expenses. As of Friday, Dec. 26, the fundraiser has raised more than $30,000.

“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” the post ended.

Lee, 35, appeared on the most recent season of Big Brother, getting evicted in Week 8. Ultimately, Ashley Hollis was named the Season 27 winner.

“The Micktator lived, laughed, blinked, and left her mark … and what a ride it’s been,” Lee wrote on Instagram during the Sept. 28 season finale. “Tonight it all comes to an end, but the memories, the growth, and the love I’ve felt from all of you will stay with me forever.”

She continued in a message to fans, “From the edits to the messages to the endless support, y’all made this journey even more special. Thank you for seeing me, rooting for me, and rocking with me every step of the way.”

Lee added, “This may be the finale, but it’s only the beginning of what’s next.”