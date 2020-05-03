'Big Brother' Alum Skye Wheatley Reveals Her Breast Implants Were Botched Alongside Flirty Photoshoot

✖

Skye Wheatley, who appeared on Big Brother Australia in 2014, revealed on Instagram Thursday she needs help finding a reconstructive surgeon because of complications from breast implants. The 26-year-old, who has more than 624,000 followers on the social media platform, previously opened up about her issues with the implants in December. At that time, she jokingly referred to herself as a "walking botched Barbie."

On Thursday, Wheatley shared a trio of photos from her kitchen, showing her wearing short white shorts and a red lace bra and eating a Weis frozen fruit bar. The humorous photos clashed with the serious plea she included in the caption. "Guys I know I've asked this so many times but I thought I would ask you to comment so the answers stay put so I can refer back to them when I'm ready to act on it," she wrote. "My boobs — need an amazing reconstructive surgeon who knows his shit about all the complications as well as breast implant illness etc any recommendations would be amazing please... would love to get my double bubble look after."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒮𝓀𝓎𝑒 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝑒𝑒 𝒲𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓉𝓁𝑒𝓎🦄🌈⚡️ (@skye.wheatley) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:25am PDT

This has been an ongoing issue for Wheatley. Back in December, she told fans her "breast riplling" was "f—," reports the Daily Mail. "Oh my god, the rippling. That is cooked," she said in an Instagram Story video. "It's so bad, it feels so bad as well. It's like so visible. The rippling, oh my lord. I'm a walking botched Barbie. I think I need a breast lift, new implants and correction of [a] double bubble."

Wheatley had a breast enlargement procedure in Thailand in 2015 as party of a promotional deal she signed with a medical tourism company. She said she did not like her A-cup breasts, so she wanted a procedure to fix her asymmetrical chest. After the procedure, she complained about puckering in a crease above the right breast. In 2018, she went to Instagram to ask fans for advice to fix the issues just before she gave birth to son Forest, whom she shares with boyfriend Lachlan Waugh.

Although it has been six years since she was on Big Brother Australia, Wheatley remains busy as an Instagram Influencer. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to discuss the pressure she faces as an influencer who chronicles every waking moment of her life. "I've been suffering from headaches and stuff, getting sick and run down lately. I just don't know if it's because I'm always go, go, go," she said, reports the Daily Mail. "I don't really take a break, in my mind. Like, I'll literally be laying in bed thinking about what I'm going to shoot the next day or how I could create something new. Or just like, so many thoughts. My brain never really switches off. I've been getting really bad headaches. I've got one at the moment."