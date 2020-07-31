'Big Brother' Season 22 to Reveal All-Star Cast During Live Premiere

Big Brother is shaking things up this season, announcing on social media Thursday that the Season 22 cast will be released live during the Aug. 5 premiere as opposed to days in advance, as has been the case with past seasons. The CBS show has not yet announced how many houseguests will be returning for the All-Stars season this summer, but hinted in the season announcement that the cast will include "winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game."

Rumors of Big Brother players who could be returning to the house have been circulating as the houseguests arrive in Los Angeles to begin the quarantine process before COVID-19 testing determines if they will be able to enter the house. Once inside, all players will undergo regular testing and have no contact with cast and crew members. The live eviction shows will forgo a studio audience.

According to TMZ, the following former players have been flown out to Los Angeles to begin the quarantine process: Season 19 winner Josh Martinez, Season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, Season 18 alum Paulie Calafiore, Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, Season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, three-time contestant Janelle Pierzina, Season 14 winner Ian Terry, Season 12 winner Hayden Moss and Season 20 alum Bayleigh Dayton.

One fan-favorite who won't be back for the new season is the two-time runner-up, Paul Abrahamian, who wrote on Twitter he would not enter the house due to the "hefty amount of emotional and mental stress" the experience comes with.

"I don't think going from one stressful quarantine to another is a good idea. I miss life and I miss genuine human interaction," he said, noting how his parents will both require surgery soon. "Society as a whole is changing at a fast pace. I don't want to be locked away and be unaware of, or miss out on, the evolution of where we are headed as people. I want to be part of this change and I want to continue learning and growing with society. (not hide from it)."

Big Brother's two-hour launch airs Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by thrice-weekly episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.