‘Big Brother Season 21’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Big Brother fans are gearing up for another summer of fun with host Julie Chen Moonves, who will introduce the new houseguests during the Season 21 premiere Tuesday night on CBS.

Part one of the season premiere will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by part two of the premiere Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The next episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m., followed by another Tuesdays episode on July 2 at 8 p.m.

The first live eviction will take place on Wednesday, July 3 at 8 p.m., then another episode on Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m., after which the show will slip back into its typical Wednesday-Thursday-Sunday rotation, with the Wednesday episodes moving back an hour to 9-10 p.m.

From then on, the live Thursday episodes will begin at 9 p.m., with Sunday episodes remaining at 8 p.m.

As far as the live feeds go on CBS All Access, they will likely begin after the West Coast broadcast of the June 26 episode, although no official update has been announced.

Season 21 of Big Brother will see a summer camp-themed house (as well as challenges) and will feature 16 new houseguests. The twist for the season has not yet been revealed, but producers said that it will force the houseguests to “rethink how they play the game.”

“Nothing says summer quite like camping!” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement. “And just like camp, this season will be full of adventure, fun and challenges and an unexpected twist that will rock the house, forcing the houseguests to rethink how they play the game.”

Big Brother fans can also look forward to the return of Zingbot: “Houseguests beware: with the return of Zingbot, marshmallows won’t be the only thing getting roasted this summer,” the statement continued.

Take a peek inside the house for yourself with our tour for the camp-themed house.

Among the new houseguests for Season 21 are a petroleum engineer, a wine safari guide, a Broadway dancer and a fitness trainer. They range in age from 22 to 53, with one revealing she’s “30ish.”

Season 21 of Big Brother starts Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the 24/7 live feeds on CBS All Access.