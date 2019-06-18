‘Big Brother’ Season 21: Every New Cast Photo Revealed

Big Brother Season 21 debuts this month, and now CBS has released cast photos of all the new houseguests.

On Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET the iconic reality TV series will kick off its brand-new season.

Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to handle hosting duties, and 16 brand new players will enter the house to try and win $500,000.

Below, we have included photos and details about all the new houseguests, so scroll down to check them out!

Holly Allen (31)

Hometown: Lander, Wyo.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Wine Safari Guide

David Alexander (29)

Hometown: Atlanta

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Photographer

Nicole Anthony (24)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Preschool Aid

Tommy Bracco (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Broadway Dancer

Kathryn Dunn (29)

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive

Kemi Faknule (25)

Hometown: Elkridge, Md.

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Cliff Hogg III (53)

Hometown: Houston

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Petroleum Engineer

Ovi Kabir (22)

Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.

Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: College Student

Nick Maccarone (27)

Hometown: Sewell, N.J.

Current City: Sewell, N.J.

Occupation: Therapist

Jack Matthews (28)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Fitness Trainer

Jackson Michie (23)

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Server

Jessica Milagros (30ish)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Oak Park, Ill.

Occupation: Model

Christie Murphy (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Keyport, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique Owner

Sam Smith (31)

Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.

Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.

Occupation: Truck Driver

Analyse Talavera (22)

Hometown: Northridge, Calif.

Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: College Soccer Star

Isabella Wang (22)

Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Public Health Analyst