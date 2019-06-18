‘Big Brother’ Season 21: Every New Cast Photo Revealed

Big Brother Season 21 debuts this month, and now CBS has released cast photos of all the new houseguests.
On Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET the iconic reality TV series will kick off its brand-new season.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to handle hosting duties, and 16 brand new players will enter the house to try and win $500,000.
Below, we have included photos and details about all the new houseguests, so scroll down to check them out!
Holly Allen (31)
Hometown: Lander, Wyo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Wine Safari Guide
David Alexander (29)
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Photographer
Nicole Anthony (24)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Preschool Aid
Tommy Bracco (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Broadway Dancer
Kathryn Dunn (29)
Hometown: Irving, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive
Kemi Faknule (25)
Hometown: Elkridge, Md.
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Cliff Hogg III (53)
Hometown: Houston
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Petroleum Engineer
Ovi Kabir (22)
Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.
Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: College Student
Nick Maccarone (27)
Hometown: Sewell, N.J.
Current City: Sewell, N.J.
Occupation: Therapist
Jack Matthews (28)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Fitness Trainer
Jackson Michie (23)
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Server
Jessica Milagros (30ish)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Oak Park, Ill.
Occupation: Model
Christie Murphy (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Keyport, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Owner
Sam Smith (31)
Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.
Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.
Occupation: Truck Driver
Analyse Talavera (22)
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: College Soccer Star
Isabella Wang (22)
Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Public Health Analyst