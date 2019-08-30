Big Brother’ Says Goodbye to Surprise Houseguest Despite ‘America’s Prankster’ Twist

For the third straight week, Christie Murphy has found herself on the brink of elimination in the Big Brother house.

As was the case for the previous two weeks, Christie wound up on the right side of the vote as Nick Maccarone, who was given a power this week by America as their prankster, did all he could to get the votes on his side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show shared a conversation between Tommy Bracco and Nick, two of the closest friends in the house, in which Nick asked Tommy if he had his vote. Tommy, though, said he would be voting to keep his other friend, Christie, in the house.

Nick took the news hard, going to Nicole Anthony to figure out what he’s going to do next.

“I’m disgusted with Tommy,” Nick told Nicole, to which she countered, “Why does he want Christie here adamantly… there must be another piece to the puzzle.”

“I know I have Nicole’s vote,” Nick told the diary room. “I just need two more.”

Nick hustled to get Cliff and Jackson Michie on his side, and he ultimately delivered a pitch to Jackson and Holly Allen that appeared to have convinced the two keeping him would in their best interest.

He explained how keeping him would keep a bigger target then them in the house but that if he were to win, he would never put them up.

“Christie isn’t protecting you, I will,” Nick told the pair. “I’m working with you… my word is my word.”

At the nomination ceremony, though, his campaign ended up falling short as the house voted unanimous, evicting Nick by a vote of 5-0.

When talking with host Julie Chen outside of the house, Nick said it was unfortunate that Tommy and Cliff Hogg III didn’t have his back. He added that he respects Christie’s game, saying how she has done an incredible job of campaigning the past few weeks.

She asked him if the house made the right choice in keeping Christie.

“No, first of all, keeping me in the house I would’ve been the target… Michie is now the only alpha-male in the house,” said Nick, who also said he was always loyal to those who showed it to him.

The end of the episode showed the remaining contestants competing in an endurance competition that will air the results on the next episode.

Big Brother will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.