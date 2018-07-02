‘Big Brother’ Players Awarded ‘Power’ and ‘Crap App’ Prior to Elimination

Big Brother Season 20 has another twist. Prior to the reality show’s first elimination ceremony of the season, America awarded game changing powers to Sam Bledsoe and Faysal Shafaat.

But one person was happier about these powers than the other. Sam, who has been forced to live in the house part-time as a robot, was coined the “trending” player of the week through the BB App Store, new to this season.

The power gives her or the player of her choosing the opportunity to return to the house if evicted during the first four evictions, but if it isn’t used during the first three evictions, the fourth player evicted will automatically have the chance to return to the game. This has special meaning for Sam, who alongside Steve Arienta was nominated for eviction by Head of Household Tyler Crispen last week.

Tyler decided to name the two players who finished last in Thursday’s physical challenge, he revealed, but soon resented that he didn’t nominate Swaggy C, whose confidence about “running the show” really turned off his roommates. (Except Bayleigh Dayton that is. Possible showmance?)

The choice really appeared to break Tyler up, even causing him to break down in tears. But not everything is as it seems in the Big Brother house.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m kind of turning on these waterworks a little bit,” Tyler admitted, revealing his vulnerable show was designed to make his housemates feel bad for him, and possibly underestimate him.

Faysal, on the other hand, was given a “crap app” for being the least trending member of the house during week one. After choosing the Hamazon app, Faysal was told he would be required to eat a full delivery of ham every time the series decided to give him a delivery.

This was a problem for Faysal, who as a devout Muslim, does not eat ham. He expressed hope that the producers would be able to whip up a ham substitute for him.

Swaggy C, meanwhile, was upset to find he fell in the middle of the pack trending-wise, telling America to “get it right” next time and give him more power.

Sam, meanwhile, had her hope of not going home first revived. “I’m 50 percent robot, 50 percent human, but 100 percent ready to play!” she told the cameras.

Who will be the first evicted from the Big Brother house?

