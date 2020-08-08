Ellen DeGeneres: Julie Chen Uses Host's Signature Line on 'Big Brother'

✖

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, another television host echoed Ellen DeGeneres' words during a recent episode of their own series. During the premiere of Big Brother 22 on Wednesday, Julie Chen Moonves signed off the episode by telling viewers "Be good to each other," a phrase that DeGeneres typically says at the end of the episodes of her talk show. While it's unclear exactly why Chen Moonves used the phrase, some have wondered whether it could have been a dig towards DeGeneres or even a sign of support for her fellow TV host.

As TV Line even noted, Chen Moonves took time at the end of Big Brother 22's premiere in order to tell viewers "Be good to one another." Since other celebrities such as Kevin Hart and Ashton Kutcher have vocalized their support for DeGeneres, it's unclear whether her use of the signature sign-off was a way for the longtime Big Brother host to lend her support, as well. Regardless of her intent, her use of the phrase certainly comes during an interesting time, as DeGeneres and her television show have been under fire for the alleged toxic work environment on the series. Over the past few months, former and current staffers on the show have made numerous allegations, including several who told Buzzfeed News about the intimidation and racism that they allegedly experienced during their tenure.

Julie said “be kind to one another” and winked at the camera. that phrase is what ellen says at the end of her shows..could this be her showing support for Ellen?#BB22 #bballstars — nicole⁷ (@agcypher) August 6, 2020

This cast. #BigBrother22 Maybe 2020 doesn’t suck after all!!! Oh and @JulieChen girl my queen I caught that shade you threw at Ellen at the end there. pic.twitter.com/e3wNs6rUqH — Alissa Michelle (@alissamichellle) August 6, 2020

WarnerMedia has reportedly launched an investigation into these claims. Additionally, in response to these allegations, three of the show's executive producers — Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Mary Connelly — released a statement to E! News in which they expressed that they were taking these allegations "very seriously." (Variety later reported that Glavin is not expected to return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to his involvement in these allegations.) Their statement read, "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."