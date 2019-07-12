‘Big Brother’: Kemi Faknule Takes Down Rivals Ahead of Live Eviction, and Fans Loved to See It

Big Brother fans were living for Kemi Faknule’s speech ahead of her live eviction to Camp Comeback. Thursday’s new episode saw the second live “eviction” of the season, which sent Faknule to the second camp but not before she read the people who betrayed her live.

The episode picked up with the aftermath of the veto competition, as houseguests left out of the biggest alliance of the season got together to talk game. Cliff Hogg III, Ovi Kabir and Nicole Anthony decided to name their new alliance The Fellowship of the Zing, and decided to stick together and hope Kabir eventually gets back in the game.

Hogg made a grave mistake, however, after he woke up early and monologued his entire game. Christie Murphy overheard him talking about the Fellowship and pinned her and Tommy Bracco as a fourth couple. Christie then went to her alliance and spilled all the details she had heard, making Gr8ful even stronger.

I agree with the audience reaction with Cliff busted #bb21 pic.twitter.com/T76QINefmH — John John 🇵🇭 (@jonjonrules) July 12, 2019

Cliff should just keep his #CliffNotes between him and Orwell. #BB21 — Caleb (@CalebWH25) July 12, 2019

The reveal that Bella Wang was the one to betray Faknule and Jessica Milagros led to tension in the house before the elimination. Fakunle went to Jackson Michie and clarified Wang’s true intentions, which seemed put the target on the Gr8ful alliance member’s back.

Wang also took a big swing by telling Sam Smith that he was not involved in Gr8ful, thinking telling him would secure his alliance for her. A disgruntled Smith went to HoH Jack Matthews to ask if he could change his vote for Milagros, and Matthews mistakenly revealed Gr8ful’s name to the trucker.

Yooooooo, they’re so STUPID. I really can’t believe this. I am dead #bb21 — Andrea Hubbard (@andi19365) July 12, 2019

Isabella is blowing up her own game WTF! Did these people ever watch Big Brother before? Shes in a showmance, she’s blabbing about everything, and she doesn’t think other people will talk? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/SUlPP7BRjg — Glenn 🇮🇪🇭🇺🇵🇭 (@Every1SayIMBoss) July 12, 2019

Before the eviction, Faknule impressed fans and the houseguests when she called out Nick Maccarone and Wang for playing behind the scenes to sabotage her.

The moment did not work to sway the vote to keep her safe, as she was evicted by a 10-1 vote.

Queen Kemi put Bella and Nick on blast! Yassss! Playing both sides of the house! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/6YbIQOwGDx — Richy Rich 🐬 (@Richboyhawkins1) July 12, 2019

Sad to see Kemi evicted … but she will be VERY interesting to watch in Camp Comeback #BB21 — Mary-Ann Beth (@SoKimWins34) July 12, 2019

Smart move Jackson. Now you can tell kemi you voted to keep her if she comes back. #BB21 — Manda 🌴 #bb21 (@mandamagBB) July 12, 2019

Honestly usually people throw out a shady speech and run out to julie and the fact that kemi knew she would still be living with these people and still said what she had to say shows that she really is THAT girl #kemi #BB21 pic.twitter.com/tpxuV0dlj9 — sasanika (@naayakac) July 12, 2019

Despite fans hoping for Gr8ful to be at risk next week, Macarrone won the Head of Household competition surely keeping himself and Wang safe for now.

Big Brother will air a new episode Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.