‘Big Brother’ Jury Battle Back Sees Return of Evicted Houseguest

Big Brother season 20’s first Jury Battle Back winner found themselves back in the house, possibly changing the game for the rest of the season.

Thursday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality competition series had a packed schedule, as houseguests had to choose to evict between Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher, and viewers tuned it to the live Battle Back competition.

In a not-so-surprising move from the level 6 alliance, Shafaat was evicted from the house in a 4-1 vote.

“When [Angela Rummans] nominated me I was surprised…” Shafaat said, confessing his exit speech included some lies in the hopes of stirring the pot with the Level 6 alliance.

When asked if Shafaat would have saved himself or Broucher from eviction had he won the veto, he was left at a loss for words.

“I feel like if I had used the veto on me, she would’ve obviously gone home… so I don’t know. I don’t like that question,” Shafaat said, later saying he hopes to have a romantic relationship with her after the show is over.

Shafaat admitted he made the wrong choice when he nominated Scottie Salton during his stint as Head of Household, which he considers to be his worst move during the game.

Not all was lost for him, however, as he was allowed to immediately compete with other evicted houseguests, and members of the jury, Bayleigh Dayton, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry and Salton in the Battle Back, with the winner being allowed back into the house.

“The winner gets back in the game,” host Julie Chen announced during the beginning of the episode.

Before the competition, a montage showed the evicted houseguests showed Dayton, Rockstar and Salton bonding about their respective evictions, including when Rockstar helped Tyler Crispen beat her in the veto competition.

The Jury Battle Back competition started with Shafaat apologizing to Salton for nominating him, adding “I’m so stupid!” The game, called “Big Top Drop,” consisted of the jurors getting balls of their corresponding color, the first juror to get four balls of the right color and buzz in would win the right to return to the house.

After a quick and tense competition, Salton won the competition. The turn of events comes as sort-of poetic justice as many blamed Shafaat’s jealousy for Salton’s eviction.

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.