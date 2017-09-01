Jason Dent Jokes About Assaulting Nursing Home Residents Amidst ‘Big Brother’ Backlash

Big Brother contestant Jason Dent stepped completely out of line recently when he made comments about raping fellow contestant Kevin Schlehuber’s wife if Schleuhuber turned on him in the house, and Dent has come under fire once again for new comments in which he spoke about going to a nursing home to rape women.

During the show’s live online feed Wednesday, Dent recalled a time when he was pulled over by university police. He first berated them, telling them they were fake cops, before telling them he was on his way to a nursing home.

Dent didn’t finish his story on camera, but housemate Alex Ow finished the tale, as she had clearly heard it before, telling the houseguests Dent had told the cops he was on his way to a nursing home to rape “old ladies.”

People on social media are blasting CBS for so far having taken no action against Dent after his comments.

@CBSBigBrother I just read that Jason AGAIN joked about raping women at nursing home! Is CBS going to allow this?! 🤔🤢 — Mary Alice Myers (@MaryAliceMyers5) September 1, 2017

@CBSBigBrother CBS should pull Jason from the show. Fans are going to lose respect for the show. Rape is not something to joke about — Ken Barkley (@kenbarkley37) September 1, 2017

.@CBS I believe that #BB19 HG Jason should be removed from the house. His words were deeply disrespectful to women. Poor reflection on CBS. — Stephanie (@MsFenn) September 1, 2017

