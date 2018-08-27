Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Angela Rummans’ Second Letter From Home

Big Brother player Angela Rummans is officially the first houseguest of season 20 to take a second turn as Head of Household.

The fitness model somewhat reluctantly won the position of power in the last seconds of Sunday’s “Sweet Shot” competition — marking a definite victory for the Level 6 alliance, but also putting her in a place to get some serious blood on her hands.

Sensing the inevitability of her position, Angela decided to lean all the way in, making a big move and putting up showmance partners Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher for eviction this week. It was particularly bold, as fans will remember she had just agreed to an alliance with the remnants of the former Hive alliance.

With almost everyone else in the house on her side, Angela is in a good spot for the remainder of her HOH, but she’ll definitely have at least one enemy come eviction time.

In the meantime, she can enjoy her second reign as HOH, as well as a letter from home from her best friend Katherine. Keep scrolling to see the perks she’s enjoying and read her letter from home!

‘Incredible Journey’

Angie,

I can’t believe the incredible journey you are on! You have it written in your stars to be great and you are doing that and more!

I’m grateful to have you as a best friend, proud to know you, and endlessly love you! I sure miss talking to you!

‘I hope your memories fill you’

In the meantime I think of all the fun memories we’ve shared and it fills my heart, as I hope your memories fill you as you make it through each new day in the house!



But I’m not getting harped up on old times because I’m thinking of the great future ahead of us, and watching you pave a great one for yourself!

‘Same Old, Same Old’

You really haven’t been missing anything other than the normal routine, so don’t worry – same old, same old. Things are good with me in Chicago. I have been calling/texting your parents all the time!

Your dad just learned how to use emojis, I can’t wait for you to get back and see which one is his favorite LOL!!

Perks of being HOH

I have also been checking-in with your mom a lot because I know how much she misses talking to you everyday, and I know I need to be her substitute daughter until you’re back!

Perks of being HOH

It has been such a joy and thrill following you and cheering you on every minute! You have made myself, your family, and your community so proud of who you are as you show your strength each week!

HOH Suite Setup

Don’t let anyone make you cry, because the only time I’ve seen you do that was over a 5th grade graduation manicure! Enjoy each moment of this amazing experience.

Reminders of Home

You really have made everyone so proud and we all can’t wait to watch you make it to the end! Sending you all my love and then some!!



XOXO Katherine

Read the full letter

But which member of the Faysal/Haleigh showmance will be going home this week? Or will the Veto Competition put Level 6 on the defensive?

