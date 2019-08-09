‘Big Brother’ Fans Host ‘Jack Eviction Party’ on Social Media Amid Elimination

Big Brother fans could not contain their excitement in anticipation of Jack Matthews’ likely eviction, and the votes did not disappoint during Thursday’s episode. The latest installment of the CBS reality competition series saw the remaining houseguests deciding to evict either Jackson Michie or Jack. Despite a slight reconciliation between the former members of the Six Shooters alliance, Jack was booted out of the house.

With current HoH Jessica Milagros set on sending the problematic houseguest home, fans of the series quickly got #JackEvictionParty trending on Twitter.

The episode picked up after the veto ceremony, with both Jackson and Jack suffering their punishments from losing the competition. Fans, who have been calling for Jack’s elimination since he was caught on the live feeds saying inappropriate and racist comments about the other houseguests.

Ahead of the eviction, the episode showed as Michie, Jack, Christie Murphy, Annalyse Talvera, Holly Taylor and Tommy Bracco attempted to make amends after last week’s argument. The conversation ended with Jack leaving the room and Michie refusing to let Christie talk for him.

Jack also attempted to sway some of the houseguests to his side in order to secure his safety during the eviction. His biggest offer included him seemingly promising Cliff Hogg III immunity for the next four evictions, which Cliff seemed to be considering.

After both Michie and Jack gave their goodbye speeches, the house chose to evict the controversial houseguest in a 6-2 vote.

Fans were overjoyed with the eviction outcome and now focused on rooting for the underdogs to continue taking down the members of the now dismantled Six Shooters alliance.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.