‘Big Brother’ Fans Devastated by HoH’s Veto Decision

The latest episode of Big Brother proved to be one of the saddest ones of them all. After Tiffany won Head of Household, she nominated Xavier and Alyssa for eviction. But, Alyssa winning the Power of Veto threw a wrench into her plans. Since she still wanted to protect the Cookout, Tiffany was forced to name the only non-Cookout member left and one of her biggest allies, Claire, as the replacement nominee. Unsurprisingly, the moment caused fans everywhere to become emotional.

Despite the fact that the Cookout had other plans for the week, Tiffany won HoH. She explained that she won the competition in order to keep herself off of the block and to potentially secure Claire’s safety for another week, as she was the alliance’s main target. Alas, her plan wasn’t able to come to fruition thanks to Alyssa’s veto win. While Tiffany did not reveal that Cookout alliance to Claire, she did tell her that she was going to have to put her up as she did not want to be responsible for sending any of the Black houseguests home (the Cookout agreed that she could not reveal the alliance to Claire just yet). Even though she was upset about the situation, Claire did say in the Diary Room that she understood, as Black houseguests have historically been targeted in prior seasons of Big Brother.

Fans were incredibly taken by the heartbreaking moment and, in particular, Claire’s grace in the face of this difficult situation. Check out what some of those very fans are saying below.

“Heart Of Gold”

“Claire has a heart of gold,” a viewer wrote about the devastating situation. “Love her so much.”

All Love

A fan wrote about the situation, “claire really took this like such a champ. past houseguests could NEVER.”

So Sad

“Claire’s confessional needs to be played over and over and over,” one Big Brother fan noted. “I applaud her wildly for openly calling it out in the DR what has happened year after year for people of color on Big Brother. To still support Tiffany after being put up by her number one ally is love.”

Just Amazing

Fans were so moved by Claire’s understanding regarding Tiffany putting her on the block. That made the situation all the more emotional though.

“Be A Claire”

“Tiffany, broke her friends heart…and Claire understands,” this Twitter user wrote. “This is the only cry in the season that was necessary.”

Invited To The Cookout

“Its the fact that Claire GET’S IT,” another fan pointed out. “She made me tear up! Claire is alright with me!”

A Real One

“Claire is a real one,” one fan, who summed up the situation quite well, wrote. “her reaction to this is so important specially for the casual audience who are too dense to understand why the cookout teamed up together this season.” Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.