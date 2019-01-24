The Cutest ‘Big Brother’ Kids and Babies

Big Brother is a game of strategy, deception—and a place you might meet the future mother or father of your child!

Spending so much time in the Big Brother house, it’s not surprising that a number of contestants over the years have found love inside the game. And once they’ve been set free to live their lives outside the 24/7 surveillance of the house, many have gone on to form their own little families.

Others have made their mark on the Big Brother house in their own way, going on to become parents after achieving their place in the hall of fame.

Keep scrolling to see some of the sweetest children who have the Big Brother house to thank!

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder

One of the all-time favorite Big Brother couples has to be Season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd and husband, Jeff Schroeder, who met while filming the reality show in 2009.

Soon after marrying in 2016, the couple announced their nuptials and that they were expecting their first child together. In October 2016, the couple welcomed son Lawson Keith Schroeder.

“I’m excited for when the baby starts walking and I can start playing with him,” Schroeder told Us Weekly after announcing the couple would be having a baby boy. “I just want to do typical dad things like play sports with him and take him to the park, take him fishing, just teach him things, take him to the ocean and teach him how to surf.”

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder

Lloyd and Schroeder were still ready to make little Lawson a big brother, announcing they were expecting baby number two in March 2018 on YouTube, bringing out their firstborn in a T-shirt reading, “Soon to be a big brother.”

In September 2018, the couple welcomed son Layton, sharing photos of herself in the delivery room soon after.

“I had a great delivery last night!! Everything went so smoothly & baby Layton came into this world while Bob Marley ‘could you be loved’ was playing in the background,” she wrote in the caption. “Couldn’t have asked for a more chill delivery. Thank you to my doctor & nurses here at the hospital! They are all rockstars. Layton Sarti Schroeder 8 pounds 7oz 20 1/2 inches,.”

Jessie Godderz

Jessie Godderz, known as Mr. PEC-Tacular, is one of Big Brother‘s most memorable contestants, going on to become a wrestler and pro actor after appearing Season 10 in 2008 and Season 11 in 2009.

In January 2018, the larger-than-life personality revealed that he was now a father to son Lucas Princeton, whom he has nicknamed Prince.

Refusing to disclose Lucas’ mother or actual birth date, Godderz told Entertainment Weekly at the time, “I couldn’t be happier. I now fully understand what the expression ‘beaming with pride’ means. Whenever I look at him, I am overwhelmed with love and devotion. He has my unconditional love and support forever. He truly is my world.”

Jessie Godderz

Godderz wasn’t done bringing children into his family just yet! The Big Brother alum announced in January 2019 that he and girlfriend Victoria had welcomed son Gabe to the world.

“What an amazing, incredible way to start off the new year,” Godderz told Entertainment Weekly. “Victoria and I truly hit the lottery. Gabe is perfect in every way. He’s an absolute bundle of joy. So adorable. So precious. There are no words to express how happy we are and how much we love Baby Gabe. We are on top of the world. He’s just a dream come true in every way.”

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

After first meeting during Season 19 of Big Brother in 2017, the couple went on to not only win The Amazing Race, but get engaged in February 2018, announcing they were expecting their first child in September and marrying in October.

Graf broke the news with a photo of her baby bump, accompanied by, “WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!”

“I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Cody’s birthday. We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!” she continued.

Nickson also shared the news on social media, writing, “Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us. And now we are blessed with the greatest gift … a child. We are beyond pleased.”

“Thank you for all who have stood with us in support … and thank you to those who have opposed us to make all the victories worth it,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year.”

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones

After meeting in Season 13 of the CBS series in 2011, Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones took their friendship within the house to another level, getting together outside the house and tying the knot in 2013.

In August 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Tennessee Autumn Briones, writing on Instagram, “God is amazing and I couldn’t feel luckier than I do right now. The best birthday present anyone could ever ask for.”

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

After first meeting in the Big Brother house in 2009, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas tied the knot in September 2012 in a televised special for WE TV.

In September 2015, the couple announced they were expecting their first child during a live taping of Big Brother, with Reilly telling host Julie Chen, “I always say no one comes in between me and my man…except a Brenchel baby!”

In April 2016, the couple welcomed baby Adora Borealis Villegas, with Reilly tweeting, “@brendonvbb12 & I are officially parents! Omg thank you for all the prayers and well wishes it was long hard and we did it all natural.”

Christmas Abbott

Christmas Abbott may have been one of Big Brother Season 19’s most memorable houseguests, but as of 2018, she’s also a mother!

Abbott welcomed son Loyal Atticus Abbott in October 2018, declaring her intentions to raise him as a single mother apart from the father, fitness model Benjamin Bunn.

“I’ve just arrived to the hospital to deliver my sweet son. I don’t know exactly what’s in store but I know I am overwhelmed with love and excitement to finally meet him!” Abbott captioned a photo of her nude baby bump just before welcoming her son. “This journey has been unlike anything I have ever experienced and completely unlike anything I expected. It’s been hard, really really hard, challenging, painful, chaotic at times, and overwhelming but for all the uphill battles I have fought since the beginning there’s one thing that is for certain, it is is all worth it.”

“Regardless how hard times have been, this has absolutely been the best times of my life to date and wouldn’t trade any of the one hard days,” she added. “I’m grateful for this blessing and humbled by this experience.”

Julie Chen-Moonves

What would a Big Brother babies list be without longtime host Julie Chen-Moonves?

The iconic host welcomed son Charlie alongside husband and former CBS President and CEO Les Moonves in September 2009.

In July 2018, The Talk co-host opened up about Charlie, now 8, grappling with his identity as an Asian-American to Us Weekly. “He’s at that age where he’s trying to figure out what does this mean,” she explained. “I know he’ll reach a stage where he’s going to regret not learning the language and speaking it fluently from a young age. He will want to get in touch with his Chinese roots.”

