‘Big Brother’ Couple Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder Welcome Baby No. 2

A future Big Brother houseguest has arrived! Season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd and her husband, Jeff Schroeder, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

Lloyd shared a slideshow of photos with her and Schroeder’s newborn, revealing that the baby boy’s name is Layton.

“I had a great delivery last night!! Everything went so smoothly & baby Layton came into this world while Bob Marley ‘could you be loved’ was playing in the background,” she wrote in the caption.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more chill delivery. Thank you to my doctor & nurses here at the hospital! They are all rockstars. Layton Sarti Schroeder 8 pounds 7oz 20 1/2 inches,” she concluded.

Schroeder announced the bundle of joy on Instagram early Friday morning.

“Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder 8lbs 7oz – 20.5 inches. Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family,” Schroeder captioned a slideshow of photos of the newborn.

“[Lloyd] did such a great job! Thank you to all the amazing Doctors & nurses,” he added.

Fans of the CBS reality show winner knew baby Layton was close, as Lloyd had shared an Instagram video from her hospital room hours earlier on Thursday.

“I’m laughing now but these contractions are starting to get intense & it’s just the beginning,” she captioned the clip.

Wednesday, she wrote that she was hoping to go into labor by the end of the day. “September 5th is when [Schroeder] & I got engaged (can’t believe it’s already been 4 years).”

Secretly I was hoping to go in labor today!! There's still a chance👍 that it can happen! September 5th is when @jeffschroeder23 & I got engaged (can't believe it's already been 4 years)

The TV personalities, who met while filming Big Brother in 2009, also share 22-month-old son Lawson. They first announced baby no. 2 in March.

“We have a very special announcement that we want to tell everybody,” Schroeder, 40, said during the YouTube news series Daily Blast Live, during which Lawson made a special appearance wearing a T-shirt that read, “Soon to be a big brother.”

The couple has long been a fan favorite among Big Brother viewers, as Lloyd won the Big Brother title during season 11 and Schroeder took home America’s Favorite Houseguest. They went on to compete on The Amazing Race together that same year.

The couple returned to Big Brother in 2011 for season 13 and later appeared on season 5 of Marriage Boot Camp.

The current season of Big Brother, season 20, is down to its final seven houseguests with only a few weeks left to play. Scottie Salton was unanimously evicted Thursday night for the second time, having battled his way back into the house from the jury during the Battle Back competition.