‘Big Brother’ Fans Heartbroken Over News Bayleigh and Swaggy C Suffered Miscarriage in Jury House

After Big Brother star Bayleigh Dayton revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while she was in the Jury House, fans rushed to Twitter to send her their condolences.

Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams got engaged during Wednesday’s Big Brother season 20 finale. On Friday, the couple shared a video, in which they opened up about the miscarriage.

“During the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and were aware that we fell deep in love and that was in the public eyes, so we shared some quite intimate moments in the house,” Dayton told fans. “During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby, but unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. It’s something that were still figuring out. We just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today.”

Dayton went on to say she would have been “ecstatic” to welcome a little baby, and said they were both “really excited” after they got the news.

“We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it,” Dayton said.

The video has been seen more than 5,000 times. After watching the video, fans went to Twitter, where Swaggy C has retweeted their messages of heartbreak. Some praised Swaggy C for still proposing to Dayton.

“So Bayleigh had a miscarriage in the jury house. I really feel for her and Swaggy and I wish them well moving forward because it’s a serious thing they were going through. He still decided to propose to her KNOWING she had a miscarriage,” one fan wrote.

So Bayleigh had a miscarriage in the jury house. I really feel for her and Swaggy and I wish them well moving forward because it’s a serious thing they were going through. He still decided to propose to her KNOWING she had a miscarriage.

“Bayleigh went through all of that by herself, without her family or Swaggy,” one fan wrote. “Instead of her walking from the experience with that unfortunate event in mind, she’ll remember that special proposal because he didn’t have to do it.”

“It makes a lot of sense now why Swaggy would be so defensive on social media. I’d imagine he was told what was happening through the process. It’s a good lesson for this fandom to learn; it’s just a game, these are real people, and don’t forget that,” another fan added.

“i feel for bayleigh and swaggy! no one deserves to go through that! all of my prayers are with them right now,” another Twitter user wrote.

Dayton and Swaggy C were both competitors on Big Brother, but fell in love early during the new season. Swaggy was surprisingly evicted after only 23 days in the Big Brother house.

After Swaggy C was evicted, rumors that Dayton was pregnant began after fans saw her talking about possibly being pregnant on the live feeds. The engagement news only refreshed the rumors, but Dayton had already suffered her miscarriage by then.

“She went through ALL of that alone. No family. No me. I wanted to let her know that she is AMAZING and I wanted to make her feel special in front of millions. I love her and I wanted her to have a night that she would never forget,” Swaggy C tweeted. “So I proposed. Thanks guys.”

Big Brother season 20 ended with Kaycee Clark crowned the winner. Tyler Crispen was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.