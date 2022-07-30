'Big Brother' Alum Gives Birth to Second Child: 'Welcome to the Family'

There's a new Big Brother baby in the house! It's been a busy time for Big Brother alums expanding their families. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson recently welcomed their third child and Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy-C" Williams are expecting their first. However, one of the more low-key BB alums, Bridgette Dunning, surprised fans this week when she revealed the birth of her second baby. Dunning, of Big Brother 18 fame, announced the amazing news via Instagram on July 23, with the update soon being shared around Twitter and the show's Reddit community.

"Welcome to the family kiddo!" Dunning wrote alongside a selfie of herself in a hospital bed, holding the newborn. Her husband, Kristopher Tolnai was shown asleep on a hospital couch in the background. Alongside the announcement, Dunning revealed some specifics about the new baby's arrival. The infant was born on July 21 at 4:37 p.m. They weigh 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and are 21 inches long.

Dunning and Tolnai wed on June 29, 2019, in Huntington Beach, California. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Jan. 17, 2021. Based on Dunning's Instagram grid, the couple has seemed to keep this pregnancy quiet (though Instagram Stories are not publicly available). The arrival was greeted with congrats from fellow Big Brother 18 alums Da'Vonne Rogers and Paul Abrahamian, among others.

Dunning was a jury member for the U.S. version of Big Brother's eighteenth season, finishing in ninth place. She was notably a sweet-hearted contestant who was somewhat unfairly targeted due to her friendship with Frank Eudy. Eudy was a BB veteran returning for his second season and was seen as a major threat to the rest of the household because of his competition record. (He also angered houseguests due to his inappropriate remarks towards female players.) Despite no real fault of her own, Dunning was bullied in the house and made to be an outsider, an unfortunate Big Brother trend that continues even in the current season.