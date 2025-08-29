‘Big Brother’ and ‘Survivor’ Legends Teaming up for New Project

Two legends from two of CBS’ biggest reality shows are coming together.

Britney Haynes from Big Brother and Corinne Kaplan from Survivor are teaming up for a new podcast.

The duo made the announcement on Instagram on Aug. 15. Their podcast, Where’s My Spin-Off?, is now live on all podcast platforms. “Not just reality TV stars–now reality podcast queens,” Kaplan shared. “Raise your drink, lower your standards, and come hang with us. New eps every Monday.”

From Hurrdat Entertainment, Where’s My Spin-Off? Sees Haynes and Kaplan teaming up to “ask the question on everyone’s mind: Where’s our spinoff?! Each week, these two outspoken, hilarious, and brutally honest friends dive into the wild world of reality television, pop culture, and behind-the-scenes gossip,” reads the official description. “From dissecting strategy fails to sharing outrageous personal stories, Britney and Corinne serve up unfiltered takes, insider tea, and plenty of laughs. Whether you’re a die-hard superfan or just here for the drama, this podcast is your backstage pass to the reality TV universe you thought you knew.”

Haynes, 38, competed on Big Brother 12, Big Brother 14, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games, coming in 4th, 5th, and 8th place, respectively. She was initially set to partake in Big Brother 22 in 2023, but refused since she didn’t want to leave her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Haynes most recently competed on the third season of Peacock’s The Traitors and was originally a Faithful but later became a Traitor. She was banished in Episode 12 after she was suspected of being a Traitor and came in 5th place.

As for Kaplan, 46, she competed on Season 17 of Survivor, subtitled Survivor: Gabon. She came in 7th place, making it 33 out of 39 days. Kaplan returned to Survivor for Season 27, Survivor: Caramoan, lasting 22 days out of 39, coming in 12th place. In 2018, Kaplan and fellow Survivor contestant Eliza Orlins competed on Season 31 of The Amazing Race, but they were eliminated in the fourth episode, finishing in 9th place. Kaplan

The first episode of Where’s My Spin-Off? released on Aug. 18, with new episodes dropping weekly on Mondays. Whether fans should expect guests from Survivor and Big Brother, as well as other reality shows, is unknown, but anything is possible.