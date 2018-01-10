‘Big Brother’ Star Amber Siyavus’ Daughter Dead at 18

Big Brother alum Amber Siyavis’ daughter Lexi Tomcavage has died from an apparent suicide, reports TMZ.

Tomcavage died Monday night in Ohio and her death is being investigated as a suicide, the Stark County Medical Examiner told the publication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Tomcavage tweeted three times the night before her death about missing a friend who had recently passed away, saying, “I miss you,” and “never been like this before.”

Siyavus was a house guest on Season 8 of the CBS reality show, where she was given the name “Whamber” for her frequent crying. She came in seventh at the end of the season.

Photo credit: CBS