‘Big Brother 27’ Alum to Guest Star on CBS Series

Soap stars, grab a life vest! Big Brother icon Rachel Reilly will return as a guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful following her recent appearance on Big Brother 27.

The former Big Brother winner will appear on two new episodes of the CBS soap, Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday, following her controversial elimination from the recently-wrapped 27th season of the network’s summer reality competition show.

Reilly, who previously appeared on 29 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful between 2010 and 2014, will return for episodes airing Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, playing “Rachel,” a Bikini Bar server with a side hustle as an “energy healer and spiritual cleanser” who has plenty of experience “with toxic houses.”

Reilly will appear in scenes alongside Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer, as well as Heather Tom as Katie Logan, and Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer.

“I shook the Big Brother 27 house with boldness, beauty, and a touch of betrayal,” Reilly told Entertainment Weekly about her The Bold and the Beautiful return. “So naturally, I’m stepping back into the Forrester world — where drama meets couture. As an icon, I serve both and couldn’t be more excited to be back.”

Reilly has the record as the Big Brother alum with the most The Bold and the Beautiful crossover appearances, but her husband, Big Brother‘s Brendon Villegas, has also appeared on the daytime drama 18 times. Reilly’s sister, Elissa Reilly Slater, has also made appearances, guest-starring on six episodes as another Bikini Bar server.

Reilly first appeared on Big Brother 12 in 2010 before returning to win Big Brother 13 in 2011. This past summer, Reilly made her third foray into the Big Brother house, only to be eliminated without a vote in a controversial “White Locust” twist, making her the first jury member of the season.

In addition to Big Brother, Reilly has appeared on The Amazing Race, The Traitors, Celebrity Fear Factor, and Snake in the Grass.