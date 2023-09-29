'Big Brother 25' Episode 24 Recap: Does Cameron or Jared Return After Zombie Twist?

It's time to resurrect a Big Brother zombie and wrap up what's easily been the scariest week of Big Brother 25. But will it be Jared or Cameron whose game is brought back from the dead in the Do or Die competition? And what does that mean for the rest of the house? It's the night of the living dead in the Big Brother house – so let's get into BB25 Episode 24!

We left off with the Resurrection Rumble cliffhanger midway through round three of this skull-balancing teeter-totter game as Jared and Cameron battled for the right to choose who would compete live in the Do or Die comp during Thursday's episode. And no one is even hiding who they want to come back at this point. Jared kind of sucks at this competition though, he never gets his bearings, so I wasn't shocked when Cameron won this hand over skull.

Jared is so sad about losing. And Cameron is making moves to set himself up in the house if he DOES come back. He asks Matt and Jag for one week of trust to prove himself in the event he returns, and Jag thinks it's a pretty good idea to band together with the only other two people who can win competitions – at least for a little while. It's like the Brigade! Also if Jared's gone, that means Blue can be brought in on this, and she's kind of planning Jared's funeral already.

Cory's also considering all the possibilities awaiting him in the coming week – although he might be a little distracted. He proposes a final four with America, Meme and Felicia, and while Meme doesn't 1000% trust AmeriCory, she thinks she can beat them in the end, so she's considering it. Matt's also considering his relationship with Cory though after he spots him talking to Felicia with his hand covering his mouth – sneaky sneaky. Matt, Jag and Blue point out that AmeriCory – or I'm sorry Camerica – are starting to be seen as a two-vote duo, and they need to be taken down. But, of course, they don't want to be the ones to do it because of their five-person alliance.

Also — Camerica? They've got all the time in the house alone and they can't come up with AmeriCory like the rest of us? Disappointing.

Anyways, it's time for the Do or Die comp – and this competition determines which of the zombies will return. Cameron's taking his fate in his own hands in this puzzle that will look very familiar to you Survivor crossover fans, and despite one scary moment there, Cameron kind of nails this – he'll be making his way back into the game, sending Jared home FOR GOOD. Karma, amirite?!

Outside the Big Brother house, I was kind of shocked to see Jared break down when Julie asked about how he thinks Cirie will do without him – especially when he's been the one tanking her game all along. The call is coming from inside the house truly.

And with that classic horror movie reference, Scary Week comes to an end, and because we had such a weird week, everyone will be able to compete for the next HOH – even Cory.

This next HOH is going to be pivotallllll. You know we'll be following it all the way. Let me know what you thought of the battle back this week in the comments!