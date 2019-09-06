Reality

‘Big Brother 21’ Stuns Viewers After Double Eviction Night Results Revealed

Big Brother 21‘s double eviction night came at the perfect time to give viewers a night of live television drama. The long-running CBS competition series held its annual elimination installment saying goodbye to two fan-favorite houseguests in an action-packed hour that left many fans stunned on social media.

Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 21‘s Double Eviction Night

Wednesday’s episode set the stage for either Jessica Milagros or Cliff Hogg III to say goodbye in Thursday’s first eviction after Tommy Bracco won the Power of Veto, and used it to secure close friend Christie Murphy’s safety.

Thursday’s hour began with the aftermath of the veto meeting, as fans flooded Twitter with their hopes for which houseguest could be the second eviction of the night.

Thursday’s episode saw the remaining houseguests seemingly deciding to target Christie in the next eviction, after Cliff put a target on her back convincing Jackson Michie and Holly Taylor she was working against them.

The hour then transitioned to host Julie Chen announcing to the houseguests the double eviction night news, casing a mixed response from the remaining competitors after realizing they would play an entire week of the game in one hour.

The first eviction happened quickly after, with the houseguests choosing to evict Jessica with a 4-0 vote.

The episode kicked into high gear as the remaining houseguests competed in a puzzle and physical Head of Household competition, which resulted in Nicole Anthony — who had not won a challenge this season — being crowned in the pivotal new role. After justifying her decision based on game play, she nominated Tommy and Christie.

All remaining houseguests quickly competed in the Veto Competition. The memory game consisted of the contestants hearing phrases said by their fellow competitors throughout the season, and the person who got the most correct answers received the big power. The winner of the close competition turned out to be Cliff Hogg III.

Unsurprisingly, Cliff opted to keep nominations the same during the Veto meeting and left the choice for eviction between Tommy and Christie.

The vote did not surprise given the houseguests’ strategy, with them voting to evict Christie after many attempts at getting her out in the past.

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

