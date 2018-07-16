‘Big Brother 20’: New Power App, Punishment in Play

There’s a new power in play in the Big Brother house — and of course a new punishment — all courtesy of the BB App Store.

While HOH Scottie Salton agonized over who to nominate for eviction this week, the players all took turns in the BB App Store control room to see which of them was the top trending and bottom trending player for the final time.

Hayleigh Broucher, who admittedly has been trying to stay low to the ground in the house so far, was named the least trending player of the week, picking the “Read It!” app, which requires her to put on a Shakespearean costume on demand and read “Hamlet” to her house guests.

“I don’t know much about Hamlet, maybe that’s bad on my part … I know there’s weirdo skulls there,” she said after picking her app. “No, I don’t know all of it, so it’s going to be surprise.”

Meanwhile, Bayleigh Dayton was named the top trending houseguest after her showmance with Swaggy C was broken up during Thursday’s elimination.

She chose the “Identity Theft” app, which allows her during the first half of the game to secretly swap out the HOH’s nomination with those of her own. The HOH will be immune during this “theft,” and will regain control during the veto nomination process.

Sam Bledsoe and Tyler Crispen also have power apps from the previous weeks. Sam’s power app gave her the opportunity to save herself or a fellow houseguest who was sent home during the first four weeks, while Tyler’s allows him to save himself from being on the block during the first eight weeks of the game exactly once.

The titles of most and least trending were determined by fans who weighed in with up to 10 votes a person, answering the following questions.

Which Houseguest is most entertaining to watch?

Which Houseguest is annoying you the most?

Which Houseguest’s gameplay is most fun to watch?

Which Houseguest is the funniest?

Which Houseguest has you screaming at the television?

