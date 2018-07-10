‘Big Brother 20’: Read HOH Kaitlyn’s Heartwarming Letter From Home

It’s Kaitlyn Herman’s turn to revel in her role as Big Brother Season 20’s Head of Household!

The Encina, California life coach declared victory over her housemates during the “San BROse” themed challenge Thursday, winning not only the power to nominate two players for eviction, but also the perks of being HOH.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each week, the Big Brother HOH receives a much-needed letter from home, as well as the use of a luxurious suite decked out with their favorite snacks, photos from home and other trinkets to make their stay in the Big Brother house a little more homey.

Kaitlyn is going to need all the relaxation she can get this week, with a complicated strategy to backdoor Swaggy C by nominating Winston Hines and Scottie Salton. Hopefully, she can draw strength from her family’s letter and all the HOH goodies!

Keep scrolling to read what Kaitlyn’s parents wrote to her and get a glimpse into her life both at home and in the HOH suite.

“Mom and Doody”

Hi Kaitlyn…. Hi Pretty Girl,



If you are reading this letter, congratulations on becoming HOH. We love you, miss you but don’t come home too soon! I hope you have figured out a time and place to sit back, meditate and re-center yourself. It must be very difficult not to have that, which is so important for not just you in the game but more importantly when you come back to reality.

Warm wishes from home

We are proud of you for getting this far. I put in the blanket from the den. I was just thinking how you would like the smell of home.



What news can I bring you?

Kaitlyn and Webber

Webber is feeling good; he got his rabies shot yesterday and a haircut. You’d be happy to know dad left the A/C on for Webber. We are having a heat wave and it’s been high 90’s for days.

Perks of being the HOH

We went to the beach of course. We are having the patio redone; they are suppose to start mid July but who knows?

Perks of being the HOH

Ryder was born and he is small, cute and mellow. I went to the bris. Everyone wanted to talk about you, but I reminded them it was not about you it’s Ryder’s day.

Room Setup

I’m going down to Tampa/Clearwater the first weekend in August for a bridal shower. Should be nice. We are going to a concert in bethel woods – should be fun.

Reminders of home

Anyway, once again congrats on winning HOH – we are proud of you.

Xoxo,

Mom and Doody

Read the full letter



This letter from home should boost Kaitlyn’s spirits, but can it help her keep the tangled web of lies she’s weaving prior to this week’s eviction straight? You’ll have to tune in to Big Brother to see.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming