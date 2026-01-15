‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star to Host New Competition Series on The CW

A Beverly Hills, 90210 star is setting his sights on hosting.

According to Deadline, Ian Ziering will host The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition, coming to The CW this spring.

The series will premiere on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET, airing weekly before culminating in a live two-hour finale on Wednesday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The Great American Road Rally takes place on a cross-country journey along Route 66, blending competition, storyline, and real-world impact “as the country prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and other defining cultural moments in 2026.”

Per the official description, “The series features ten celebrity-driven vehicles, each aligned with a charitable cause, embarking on a cross-country journey to raise awareness, drive fundraising, and activate local communities—transforming competition into contribution and the open road into a force for good.”

Additional details on celebrity participants, community events, and opportunities for fan participation are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition is produced by 7 Bridges Media Group for The CW Network.

Ziering is best known for his role as Steve Sanders on all 10 seasons of the ‘90s Fox drama Beverly Hills, 90210. He also led Syfy’s Sharknado franchise as Fin Shepard, which had six films between 2013 and 2018. Ziering reunited with most of his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars for Fox’s BH90210, which saw heightened versions of the cast plotting a reboot. The series only ran for one season in 2019.

Additional credits include Swamp Thing, Malibu Rescue, Christmas in Palm Springs, Snake & Mongoose, McKenna Shoots for the Stars, Biker Mice from Mars, Side Order of Life, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, Son of the Beach, and Godzilla: The Series. Whether any of the celebrity contestants for The Great American Road Rally will be any of Ziering’s former co-stars remains to be seen, but fans will just have to wait and see when that is eventually revealed.

Those not wanting to wait until May 13 to see Ian Ziering on their screens again can watch Beverly Hills, 90210 on Paramount+, where all 10 seasons are available, with every single episode streaming in 4K for the first time ever