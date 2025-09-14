‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Asked for Aaron Spelling’s ‘Blessing’ Before Trying to Get Pregnant

One Beverly Hills, 90210 star is opening up about wanting to get pregnant while doing the show.

Gabrielle Carteris recently recalled asking for executive producer Aaron Spelling’s blessing before trying to get pregnant.

The actress starred on the ‘90s Fox teen drama as Andrea Zuckerman for the first five seasons. Her most memorable arc came in Season 4 when she met bartender and CU college student Jesse Vasquez (Mark Damon Espinoza), and after just one night of unprotected sex, she found out she was pregnant. The storyline wound up coinciding with Carteris’ own pregnancy journey, as she recalled during the July 25 episode of the podcast 9021OMG alongside Espinoza and hosts and former co-stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling.

“From when I went to your dad, Tori, and said I wanted a baby, and that he was so shocked that I had gone to him,” Carteris recalled. “He said he really thought I was going to come and tell him that I was pregnant. But I actually asked to have lunch with him to talk to him about Charlie and I wanting to get pregnant. And he said, ‘Wow, that you’re asking me and you just didn’t do it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, okay.’”

“And I said, ‘But I don’t want to hide it, you know, I really don’t want to hide it behind books or whatever,’” she continued. “And that was not something that was common in those days.” She went on to say that when she eventually got pregnant, Aaron was “so respectful,” and he didn’t have her hide it, and that’s when Espinoza came on to be the father of her baby.

That being said, the storyline may have worked out for Carteris, but between the young couple becoming parents and Andrea being the smartest on the show, many were surprised at the turn of events. “New York Times wrote stuff like, ‘How dare you have a smart person…’ You know, ‘You’ve done this to Andrea, she would never… smart people, they wouldn’t get pregnant,” she recalled. “I wrote back, I did a whole thing saying, ‘That’s ridiculous. Intellect has nothing to do with this, whatever.’”

Carteris explained that after Andrea got pregnant, they didn’t know how to write for her anymore, she wanted “something more” so she moved on.