Bethenny Frankel on Luann de Lesseps’ Drunken Arrest: ‘We All Have Our Flaws’

Luann de Lesseps has a friend in castmate Bethenny Frankel, even after the Countess of The Real Housewives of New York City was arrested in a drunken incident over the holidays.

Frankel told E! Online she’s “been texting” de Lesseps, adding, “She’s taking care of herself. She said she’s in a good place, so you know like I said, we all have our flaws. Luann’s no different.”

She added, “We all have high points, low points, times we feel confident, times we feel less confident and so… but I’m sorry she’s not here.”

Fans will remember that de Lesseps was arrested just before Christmas after allegedly trespassing in a hotel room to which she wasn’t registered and resisting police attempts to get her to leave, “striking [the officer] in the forehead” with a door, according to the police report.

While being arrested, de Lesseps allegedly continued to yell, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

De Lesseps was booked into jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. She later pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts, four of which were felonies, and checked herself into rehab. She also apologized for her actions, saying she was triggered by being in the same location in which she wed her now ex-husband a year ago.

Sonja Morgan said she too has spoken to de Lesseps. “She’s doing the right thing,” she said. “She is taking care of herself for her children and for her family. Listen, it can happen to anyone. It happens to a lot of people just most people don’t get caught.”

She added, “It’s a fish bowl in Palm Beach and when you’re tall like Luann, and you have that voice, you’re going to be spotted.”

The Bravo star revealed she was going to rehab shortly after her arrest,

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” the 52-year-old told PEOPLE. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

She continued: “Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

Castmate Dorina Medley said she’s confident her friend will emerge from this experience better than before.

“We have all been there,” she said. “By the Grace of God, we’ve all been there where you have the aha moment were you’re like, ‘This is it.’”

She added that the great thing is the experience was a “great opportunity to look backwards in four to five years and say, ‘Thank God that happened. Look who I am today if it was not for that.’”

“Luann’s a strong girl and I love her, I support her and I look forward to what’s going to happen going forward,” Medley said. “You know what they say. When something stops, something new begins. Every ending is a beginning.”

Photo credit: Bravo