Bethenny Frankel Has Message for Trolls Claiming Her Halloween Costume Was Inappropriate for Her Age

For Halloween this year, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel dressed as an angel, sharing her costume with fans on social media.

Frankel’s outfit consisted of white lingerie, which the Skinnygirl founder wore over sparkling tights. She accessorized with white fluffy heels, gold jewelry and a large pair of white angel wings, dubbing herself a #superangel.

“Heaven sent,” she captioned a pair of snaps for her outfit.

While many of the reality star’s fans complimented her ensemble, there were also a number of trolls who told Frankel that her costume was inappropriate for her age, which is 47, but is also irrelevant because people can wear whatever they want whenever they want.

“Not a good look for your age,” wrote one person who swore they weren’t trying to be rude. “Not trying to be shady just honest. Sorry.”

“Looking quite desperate for attention,” griped another.

A third commented, “Too old for this.”

Many also compared Frankel to the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, who also dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween.

“When you wanna fit in with the younger crowd but you just can’t get the same look…,” one person wrote.

“Are you trying to be a Kardashian?” another comment read.

“Sorry, but it’s not a sexy look for you,” a third message said. “Besides, you have been upstaged by the Kardashians.”

Not one to allow such negativity, Frankel responded to her haters in the comments section of one of her posts from the night.

“For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality TV is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously,” Frankel wrote, referencing the reality-famous family.

She continued, “For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else. We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween. I’m in my late 40s. This is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it. Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments.”

Frankel concluded, “To the rest of you, I had the best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing w my ladies. XO.”

The businesswoman celebrated Halloween by trick-or-treating with her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn, before heading to RHONY co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Halloween bash at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City.

