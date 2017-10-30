Bethenny Frankel Mourns Death of Dog Cookie After Traumatic Weekend

Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel is mourning the loss of her dog Cookie after a traumatic weekend watching her health decline.

On Saturday, fans watched Frankel break down on Snapchat as she asked for help, not knowing what to do when her 17-year-old pup started to seize.

“I know my dog’s convulsing…do I take her to a vet?…What do I do? My daughter’s watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away,” Frankel said in one clip.

Later, she apologized for scaring anyone, adding that Cookie had been seizing for 45 minutes and the closest vet was almost an hour away.

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to scare everybody. My poor daughter and I are watching my dog have a seizure for 45 minutes and the (vet) hospital’s so far out,” she wrote on Twitter. “My dog had too long a seizure & I’m pissed the closest vet is 40 mins away. I’m in a bad place. She will be put down.”

Sunday, the Skinnygirl founder gave fans an update on the dog’s health, saying that while the dog had a high temperature and continued to seize, she was still responding to her family.

“She is 17 & did have 108 fever & 45 mins of seizures, but she licked Bryn & reacted to my belly rubs,” she wrote. “I’m grateful. People are loving & caring. Part of me thinks the crap in the world is to bring us closer & make us better. Thank you.”

On Monday morning, Frankel tweeted that Cookie suffered two more seizures on Sunday night and that she had passed away.

“My furry first baby, May ur next life be as beautiful as this one,” she wrote. “Thank u for the love u gave to me &my peanut. See u on the other side.”

The Housewife is still appearing on Watch What Happens Live Monday, she said, but first a cocktail or two to diffuse the sadness.