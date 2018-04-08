President Trump Warned Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend to Flee Tower Fire

Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend Dennis Shields was in Trump Tower where he resides when a fire broke out Saturday that killed a resident and left four injured, Radar reports.

Shields received a personal phone call from President Donald Trump‘s attorney Michael Cohen to get out of the New York high rise building “ASAP,” according to his interview with The New York Times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shields lives on the 42nd floor of Trump Tower and told The Times that he was warned by Cohen to exit the building.

“He said, ‘Are you in the building?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘You better get out ASAP.’ That’s how I knew to get out, otherwise I’d still be in there,” Shields said.

“You could smell the smoke and you could hear things falling like through the vents,” Shields recalled. “It just smelled like sulfur.”

Shields added that there were no official orders to evacuate the tower, though some people chose to self-evacuate.

The fire reportedly started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the apartment of art dealer Todd Brassner, a friend of the late Andy Warhol. He died after being transported to the hospital.

Black smoke and flames billed out from the Tower and debris fell onto Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

“This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is uite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

“We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire,” Nigro added.

The fire was eradicated around 7:45 p.m.

As for Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York star has yet to speak about the incident on social media, though she is reportedly head over heels in love with Shields.

“Bethenny and Dennis continue their ongoing love saga of being in each other’s lives,” an insider said recently.

“Dennis is ready to marry Bethenny and would ask her immediately if he thought she was going to say yes,” the source added.