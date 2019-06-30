Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Speaks out After Remarkable Memorial Service

Bonnie Chapman, the 20-year-old daughter of Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman, has issued a brief statement following the memorial service for her mother. Friends and family of the Dog the Bounty Hunter cast member gathered on Saturday to pay tribute just three days after her death, which was caused by cancer. In an Instagram Story message, Chapman thanked all those who attended the beachside service and assured them Beth would be proud.

“Thank you everyone who came today,” Chapman wrote. “She’d love the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman has been rather open about her grieving process on social media, keeping fans updated on arrangement and plans, all while paying tribute to her beloved mom.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” Chapman wrote in a tweet. “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

She’s even gone to bat for her late mom. Due to all the attention on the Chapman family, some have brought up some of the unsavory moments in their lives. However, Chapman railed against those critics, saying this was not the time for such a discussion.

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman,” she wrote on Wednesday.

The Chapman is also planning a second memorial service for Beth, which will be held in Colorado. Beth apparently planned out exactly what she wanted in case of her passing, so Dog and his children are doing all they can to honor her wishes.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bonniejoc